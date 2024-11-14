Local tourism operator Lui Nifo received a commendation for the Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Tony Davies for his actions. Nifo rescued the first crew member to make it to shore. Photo / New Zealand Defence Force
A Samoan tourist guide who kayaked out to save Kiwi Navy sailors after the HMNZ Manawanui hit a reef has been commended for his efforts.
Last month, crew were forced to abandon ship after the New Zealand vessel struck a reef off the coast of Samoa.
Lui Nifo kayaked out to the reef, with another kayak in tow, to where the Manawanui had grounded and helped with the rescue in rapidly deteriorating weather conditions.
Nifo rescued the first crew member to make it to shore in Sa’anapu-tai village and was then able to relay to responders on this beach where the rest of the crew members were in the water.
CDF commendations are usually awarded to past or present Defence Force personnel in recognition of a service that is outstanding, or above and beyond what is asked.
Commendations were also handed out to the crew of one of the first vessels on the scene, a Royal Australian Navy officer who helped co-ordinate the response and the Samoan Maritime Police.
Davies also presented a commendation to Doug Ahnne, captain of the vessel Double Down and its crew, who were “instrumental in rescue operations after being contacted by Lieutenant Commander Willans”.
The Double Down responded immediately and helped with rescue operations throughout the evening by transferring the Manawanui crew from life rafts to the cable ship MS Lodbrog.
Even when conditions worsened, Double Down took a further 10 sailors from the life rafts and waited out conditions in a sheltered bay until daylight and it was safe to take them ashore.
“I wish to convey my appreciation to all those involved in the response to the sinking of HMNZS Manawanui,” said Davies.
“We have awarded commendations to recognise the many and varied contributions made by numerous people in the immediate response. These efforts are very much appreciated, and I would like to thank everyone on behalf of the New Zealand Defence Force.”
Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based multimedia journalist and breaking news reporter.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.