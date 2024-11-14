Another person used the second kayak to get to shore.

Nifo helped find, guide and evacuate crew on to safe areas so they could come ashore.

The Chief of Defence Force (CDF), Air Marshal Tony Davies, awarded Nifo a high-level commendation for his involvement.

“His courage and determined efforts, in what was an extremely complex and deteriorating environment, were a major factor in the entire crew of Manawanui being safely rescued,” Davies said.

CDF commendations are usually awarded to past or present Defence Force personnel in recognition of a service that is outstanding, or above and beyond what is asked.

HMNZS Manawanui supply ship hit a reef before catching fire and sinking last month off Samoa. Photo / Profile Boats

Commendations were also handed out to the crew of one of the first vessels on the scene, a Royal Australian Navy officer who helped co-ordinate the response and the Samoan Maritime Police.

Davies also presented a commendation to Doug Ahnne, captain of the vessel Double Down and its crew, who were “instrumental in rescue operations after being contacted by Lieutenant Commander Willans”.

The Double Down responded immediately and helped with rescue operations throughout the evening by transferring the Manawanui crew from life rafts to the cable ship MS Lodbrog.

Even when conditions worsened, Double Down took a further 10 sailors from the life rafts and waited out conditions in a sheltered bay until daylight and it was safe to take them ashore.

“I wish to convey my appreciation to all those involved in the response to the sinking of HMNZS Manawanui,” said Davies.

“We have awarded commendations to recognise the many and varied contributions made by numerous people in the immediate response. These efforts are very much appreciated, and I would like to thank everyone on behalf of the New Zealand Defence Force.”

