Kumeroa Smith (left), from Housing Support, and resident Maia King outside one of the six kaumātua flats handed back by Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust after being refurbished following damage during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust this week handed back six kaumātua flats that were severely damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Trust chair Leon Symes said the return of the homes marked a significant milestone after 18 months of kaumātua residing with whānau or in temporary accommodation while awaiting repairs.

“Tragically, some kaumātua have passed away during this period or have moved to rest homes outside the district.”

Symes said the trust had to delay the building of its own 13-bed kaumātua supported living complex in its housing development because of the rising material and labour costs “coupled with the need to shift from off-site manufactured homes due to damage sustained along State Highway 2″.

“We are currently awaiting a decision from the Ministry of Urban Housing and Development regarding additional support to address these challenges,” Symes said.