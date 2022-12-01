Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Karl Puschmann: Dogfight with Pepsi has plenty of fizz

Karl Puschmann
By
5 mins to read
Michael Davis as John Leonard in the Netflix documentary series Pepsi, Where's My Jet?

Michael Davis as John Leonard in the Netflix documentary series Pepsi, Where's My Jet?

Pepsi has always been the underdog. Second best. The drink you begrudgingly take from the fridge if the takeaways don’t have Coke. Throughout the 80s and 90s, it championed itself as “the choice of a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand