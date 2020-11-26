Karaka pōhutakawa tree chainsaw massacre: Man pleads guilty

Pōhutakawa trees were left strewn across the footpath and roadway of Harbourside Dr, Karaka. Photo / Supplied

A man has pleaded guilty to chopping down eight pōhutukawa trees lining a Karaka street causing $40,000 in damage.

A 40-year-old man had been arrested and charged with criminal damage for allegedly felling the fully-grown native Christmas trees lining Harbourside Drive in Karaka, south Auckland on October 25.

The man has pleaded guilty, appearing via audio-visual link from Levin District Court near where he lives, Stuff reports.

Auckland Council estimates the damage at $40,704, although the man disputed that sum, Stuff reports.

At the time of the offence, residents were left distraught after they discovered the trees hacked down by a chainsaw and left strewn across the footpath and roadway.

Neighbours in the area of the quiet street heard the sound of a chainsaw on a Sunday evening but believed council workers had been instructed to fell the trees.

Counties Manukau South acting area commander Inspector Rod Honan praised the community for their help in finding the man responsible.

"The arrest is the result of community collaboration to provide the evidence to identify the alleged offender and recover the chainsaw used in the offence," he said.