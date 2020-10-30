Karaka Christmas tree chainsaw massacre: Man arrested

Trees were left strewn across the footpath and roadway of Harbourside Dr, Karaka on Sunday evening. Photo / Police

A man is due to appear in court for allegedly chopping down Pohutukawa trees lining a Karaka street.

Police say a 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged with criminal damage for allegedly felling the eight fully-grown miniature native Christmas trees.

Residents were left distraught after they discovered the trees hacked down by a chainsaw and left strewn across the footpath and roadway of Harbourside Dr.

Neighbours in the area of the quiet street heard the sound of a chainsaw on Sunday evening but believed council workers had been instructed to fell the trees.

Counties Manukau South acting area commander Inspector Rod Honan said the man was arrested in Manukau today.

He praised the community for their help.

"The arrest is the result of community collaboration to provide the evidence to identify the alleged offender and recover the chainsaw used in the offence," he said.

The man was expected to appear in Manukau District Court either today or tomorrow.