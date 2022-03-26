Voyager 2021 media awards
Karaka housing development: Families have land, can't get water connected

12 minutes to read
Lampposts are erected and roads and footpaths laid. Yet a two-year long delay to get water connected is threatening to end Millan Arora dream of home ownership. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Ben Leahy
Ben Leahy

Reporter, NZ Herald

More than 1000 homes should have been built in a South Auckland development but the land sits bare. Families are facing ruin and having to delay having children because of it, writes Ben Leahy.

Millan

