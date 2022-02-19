Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Karaka housing development: Land ready for new homes, can't get water connected

6 minutes to read
South Auckland woman Jing Zhang said delays connecting water to her home (not pictured) have forced her to put plans to start a family on hold for almost two years. Photo / 123rf

Ben Leahy
By
Ben Leahy

Reporter, NZ Herald

More than 1000 homes should have been built in a South Auckland development, instead it sits bare and vacant, waiting for water to be connected. Reporter Ben Leahy asks why.

Jing Zhang's South Auckland home

