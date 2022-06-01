Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson appeared on Breakfast and discussed the allegations against the former presenter. Video / TVNZ

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson appeared on Breakfast and discussed the allegations against the former presenter. Video / TVNZ

TVNZ staffers have hit back with critical reply-all messages to their newsroom after being told a manager was "embarrassed" and "frankly disgusted" that an email from the CEO had been leaked to the Herald.

Story production and operations general manager Andrew Fernie yesterday sent an email to staff titled "Leaking TVNZ emails, why?", which was also leaked to the Herald, saying the challenging time did not excuse leaking internal emails to other news outlets.

More emails that formed part of the exchange have now been shared with the Herald, showing two staff members' frustration with the situation at TVNZ and the "don't leak" email.

One TVNZ staffer wrote that the broadcaster was "sweeping things under the carpet". Photo / Getty Images

One staffer said anyone who thought leaking emails was the issue there "needs to take a long hard look at themselves".

The worker wrote that if they were a team - as Fernie's email suggested - it was no good "sweeping things under the carpet" and claiming things were a "family issue".

This is a reference to former breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria's initial time off-air being put down to a "family emergency" in communications from the organisation. Santamaria resigned abruptly last week after just 31 days in the job as Breakfast presenter.

A second staff member replied to the "don't leak" email yesterday saying it was "embarrassing and quite frankly disgusting" that in 2022 people were still dealing with "gender pay gaps, unconscious bias and being sexually harassed".

"If anyone has felt let down or triggered by this past week and doesn't feel like they can talk to their manager, HR or Simon Power, please know I am here. I will be your advocate.

Take care of each other."

The Herald reported last year that there have been five incidents of alleged sexual harassment or sexism at TVNZ since 2016.

TVNZ, in response to the email, told the Herald the broadcaster had reduced its gender pay gap to 3.2 per cent in the last financial year (down from 4.6 per cent in 2019).

It also said that it regularly offered diversity and inclusion training and that another session on unconscious bias was scheduled for this month.

"As a general policy, if a TVNZ team member raises an issue concerning the behaviour of another staff member, the issue is taken extremely seriously, treated confidentially, and investigated swiftly. Our number one priority is to support and care for any individual who raises an issue. We do not tolerate any form of harassment or inappropriate behaviour in the workplace. We're committed to providing a working environment that is inclusive and respectful."

Fernie was approached for comment about the replies to his email but did not respond.

Fernie had told staff in the email that it felt like "our reputation and our brand is being wilfully destroyed right now".

"When I read 'TVNZ chief executive Simon Power, in an email to staff obtained by the Herald' on the Herald website, I feel so embarrassed and frankly quite disgusted. This is the time that we should be sticking together.

"We'll get through this together, but together should not include the wider media. Look around the room. There's a team of loyal, hard-working professionals trying to do their jobs. Don't make it harder."

The initial leaked email had outlined plans for a review of the state broadcaster's recruitment processes after the abrupt resignation of Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria.

Shortly after the leak the company released a statement regarding the situation.

Power, in the email to staff obtained by the Herald, said a senior lawyer has been asked to review recruitment policies, processes and practices to ensure they were fit for purpose and appropriately robust.

Kamahl Santamaria and the Breakfast team before his resignation. Photo / File

Power said it was his view that their recruitment policy had not been followed consistently and needed to be reviewed. Power said he shared this view with Broadcasting and Media Minister Kris Faafoi yesterday.

He said once the review was complete he would share any recommendations with TVNZ staff.

While Power said he was unable to comment on specific employment matters, he wrote that he wanted to share his thoughts on a "general level".

"If a team member raises an issue concerning the behaviour of another team member it's taken extremely seriously, treated confidentially, and investigated swiftly. Our number one priority, regardless of other matters, is to support and care for any individual who raises an issue."