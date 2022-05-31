Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson appeared on Breakfast and discussed the allegations against the former presenter. Video / TVNZ

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson appeared on Breakfast and discussed the allegations against the former presenter. Video / TVNZ

TVNZ's chief executive has ordered a review of the state broadcaster's recruitment processes after the abrupt resignation of Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria.

TVNZ chief executive Simon Power, in an email to staff obtained by the Herald, said a senior lawyer has been asked to review recruitment policies, processes and practices to ensure they are fit for purpose and appropriately robust.

Power said it was his view that their recruitment policy has not been followed consistently and needs to be reviewed. Power said he shared this view with Broadcasting and Media Minister Kris Faafoi today.

He said once the review is complete he will share any of the recommendations with TVNZ staff.

"We do not tolerate any form of harassment or inappropriate behaviour in the workplace. We're committed to providing a working environment that is inclusive and respectful," Power said in the email.

He said there had been "many lessons" learned over the last few days and thanked staff for their commitment and care.

While Power said he was unable to comment on specific employment matters, he wrote that he wanted to share his thoughts on a "general level".

"If a team member raises an issue concerning the behaviour of another team member it's taken extremely seriously, treated confidentially, and investigated swiftly. Our number one priority, regardless of other matters, is to support and care for any individual who raises an issue."

That, he said, was of the utmost importance.

It is understood that staff at the state broadcaster are unhappy with the relative lack of consultation before Santamaria was made Breakfast co-host last month.

TVNZ confirmed on Saturday that Santamaria had resigned and that he had been on leave for a week "while he dealt with a personal matter".

There were complaints made about Santamaria to senior management at his previous workplace, Al Jazeera.

Simon Power took over the helm at TVNZ earlier this year. Photo / file

Several internal TVNZ sources said staff were upset they were not consulted about him replacing previous host John Campbell and that he did not undergo a rigorous hiring process.

A spokeswoman for Faafoi said he was made aware of the situation at TVNZ through the "no surprises" principle - in which ministers are kept informed about sensitive matters which may become public.

On his way into Labour's Tuesday morning caucus meeting, Faafoi said he had sought assurances from TVNZ's board that the correct recruitment process was followed for Santamaria.

Santamaria, an Auckland-born journalist, started his career as a sports reporter for Newshub before leaving New Zealand to pursue other ventures.

He had been teasing the announcement on Twitter after revealing he was leaving Al Jazeera, where he worked for more than 16 years.