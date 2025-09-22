Unlike lunar eclipses, solar eclipses require eye protection as the sun will “at no point” be fully blocked by the moon, and solar viewing glasses were needed for anyone wishing to safely view this morning’s event.

Anyone who wanted to photograph the eclipse was advised to use solar filter to cover the lens of their camera before shooting to stop permanent damage being done to the sensor in the camera.

Stardome planned to hold a free viewing party on top of One Tree Hill in Auckland, but overcast skies meant the eclipse could not be seen.

MetService released what this morning’s solar eclipse looked like from space through a JMA satellite positioned 36,000km above Papua New Guinea.

The partial solar eclipse produced a shadow as the moon passed over the sun, which was visible on the clouds as a dark, brownish hue.

It’s not the first time this month New Zealand has been treated to an eclipse.

On September 8, a lunar eclipse begun at 3.30am as the moon entered Earth’s penumbra – or outer shadow.

By 5.30am a total eclipse appeared, and the moon was shadowed entirely by Earth as it reflected a coppery red hue.