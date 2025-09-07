Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Blood Moon: Lunar eclipse to grace New Zealand skies overnight and early Monday

Malisha Kumar
By
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
3 mins to read

A lunar eclipse resulting in a blood moon. Photo / Jeff Morgan

A lunar eclipse resulting in a blood moon. Photo / Jeff Morgan

Somewhere with a view facing west will be the place to be early tomorrow morning for Kiwis who want to see the moon transition into a rare and spectacular blood moon.

The lunar eclipse will be visible across all of New Zealand as the moon

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save