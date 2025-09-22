Advertisement
Real Life: Greg Murphy blasts ‘inept’ politicians on road safety ‘failings’

Matt Burrows
Newstalk ZB·
4 mins to read

Supercars legend Greg Murphy, who is now a brand ambassador for driver training and safety tech company AutoSense, told Newstalk ZB's Real Life with John Cowan that Kiwis are actually worse at driving than in decades gone by. Photo / Dean Purcell

Motorsport icon and road safety advocate Greg Murphy has blasted politicians over their “failings” to improve driving standards in New Zealand, saying they have allowed “tens of thousands of people on the roads that shouldn’t be”.

In 2024, New Zealand’s provisional road toll was 289 – the lowest number in

