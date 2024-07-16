Kāinga Ora re-housing some tenants after ‘major’ fire in central Wellington flats

Repair works to restore water service in the Wellington CBD had to be cancelled due to the incident, prompting Wellington Water to set up a tanker on Lambton Quay. At the time, Wellington Water called the incident a “major fire”.
Repair works were called off, and equipment to provide a temporary water feed, and traffic management, were taken to the intersection at Lambton Quay and Hunter St.
A Wellington Water post on social media said this was done “to prioritise the supply of water for fire and emergency purposes”.
Fire and Emergency central shift manager Carlos Dempsey said a specialist fire investigator will be attending the scene this morning “to determine what happened”.
A police spokesperson confirmed they were still “following lines of inquiry” regarding the incident.
McLaren added the cause of the incident was a matter for Fire and Emergency to investigate, but said the housing agency “will provide any assistance we can as a landlord”.
“Early information we have received from Fire and Emergency suggests the fire was started accidentally,” she said in a statement.
An explosion took place at the same block of flats in early March - an incident which sent two people to hospital with injuries.
Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 after multiple years as a student journalist. She has a keen interest in city council decisions, public sector reform, and transport.