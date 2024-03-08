Reports of injuries after apartment explosion in central Wellington

Injuries have been reported after an explosion at an apartment building in central Wellington. Video / Supplied

An explosion has rocked an apartment building in central Wellington this afternoon.

Emergency services are in attendance at an incident in Church St after receiving reports of a fire in a building shortly before 1pm.

Injuries are reported and the area is cordoned to allow emergency services to respond.

Roadblocks are in place on Boulcott St and motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Fire and Emergency (Fenz) said they are in attendance at an incident on Church Street in central Wellington this afternoon.

Crews were alerted to an alarm activation at an apartment building around 1pm. Upon arrival crews were able to ascertain there had been an explosion, Fenz confirmed.

There are 11 crew in attendance and all residents have been evacuated from the building.

Fire and emergency are attending the fire on Church St in central Wellington. Photo / RNZ, Kate Green

Boulcott Street is closed, and the public are being asked to avoid the area.

Victoria University Katharine Jermyn Hall resident Darcy Lawrey said she saw emergency services heading down Boulcott St at about 1pm and went to the scene to see what was going on.

”We have seen some people being taken into ambulances wearing what looked like fire-proof blankets. There is a lot of water on the road.”

“There were police cordons at both ends of Boulcott St and a very heavy police presence. A lot of hazmat units and it looks like a pretty active situation,” Lawrey said.

Another witness said they saw plain police cars outside the apartment building yesterday.

”A bunch of cops all went in the building and came out and arrested about three people,” they said.

Police and fire trucks at the scene in Church St in Wellington's CBD. Photo / Jamie Clumpas

More to come



