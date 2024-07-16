Senior station officer Steve Mackle said the fire was contained by the sprinkler system and extinguished by firefighters.

Mackle said they did not know how it started, but Fenz staff and police would investigate.

Residents have been evacuated from the nine-storey building that contains 100 apartments.

Fire and Emergency NZ at the scene of a fire in Church St, Wellington, tonight. Photo / Nick James, RNZ

“There’s still toxic gases and smoke on some of the floors. We’re ventilating that at the moment, getting rid of the smoke and gases, and once we can confirm that it’s safe we’re going to let people back in,” Mackle said.

There were no reports of injuries and seven fire trucks were sent to the scene.

Two people were injured after an explosion in the same building, which is leased by Kāinga Ora, in March.

One of the injured was a firefighter.