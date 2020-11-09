'Just devastation': Napier residents react to flooding aftermath

Napier residents have begun the clean-up after mass flooding, and are already wary about another downpour predicted for 3pm today.

The torrential rain that saturated Napier - turning streets into rivers - is the second wettest day, on record, in 150 years.

Locals are waking up to the aftermath of yesterday's deluge; which resulted in people having to evacuate and more than 3000 homes without power.

And there's another deluge forecast from 3pm this afternoon from Hawkes Bay up to the Coromandel.

The Mayor last night declared a state of emergency last night.

Nick Marshall of Marewa said it was both amazing and sad to see the state of his neighbourhood.

"Just devastation," he said outside his house on Douglas McLean Avenue.

"There'll be a lot of unhappy families out there."

Carlyle St evacuated

Carlyle St resident David Bush had to park his car well down the road when he came home from work at 5.45pm. Photo / Warren Buckland

Carlyle street resident David Bush had to park his car well down the road when he came home from work at 5.45pm

The police and fire brigade were warning people to evacuate, and Bush was able to get his partner and son out of their home, and safely to friends.

The water was up to his 14-year-old son's hips as he waded through flood waters outside their home, which escaped flood damage.

Bush said they came back at 4.30am today and will be cleaning debris from the driveway today.

Bush estimated more than 100 cars had driven through the street last night, causing a wake that left ''a hell of a mess".

Carlyle St resident Holly McCleary didn't have to evacuate as her house but had packed a bag for her two-year-old ready to go.

She told her dad to move his car off the street - her dad at first "thought I was being dramatic". The driveway flooded soon after.

"I was anxious. Really anxious. I've never experienced anything like that before and I don't think many of us have."

A kayaker slides past a stranded vehicle in Whitmore Park, Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor.

Napier City Council this morning said the town's drinking water was so far unaffected.

"We've been advised by the HB Civil Defence Emergency Management Group and Hawke's Bay DHB that there's no evidence of contamination," a

spokesperson said.

Latham St, Marewa, was one of several streets still under water in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

"The water supply will be tested throughout the day and we'll update you if the situation changes."

The DHB is keeping a "close eye" on the situation, and is working closely with civil defence and council.