Napier flooding: Retailers call for streets to be closed ahead of 3pm rain warning

Napier retailers are asking for the CBD to be closed to traffic to avoid a repeat of 'wake damage' caused by vehicles driving through floodwaters.

Heavy rain is predicted for 3pm today, after record rainfall flooded Napier on Monday, causing slips and flooding.

Retailers and residents spoken to by Hawke's Bay Today say vehicles driving through the floodwaters during Monday's storm caused havoc, pushing water into properties and businesses as flood victims were trying to push it out.

Napier City Council has been approached for comment as to whether this is feasible.

Trish Wallace, owner of Madisons on Tennyson St, said that cars causing waves on Monday at the height of the flooding were the main issue.

Wallace attempted to stop vehicles, by parking her own car in the middle of the road with its hazard lights on.

"We have a lot of doors so of course water just kept coming in."

Staff blocked up doorways with sandbags, blankets and towels and lifted furniture onto polystyrene.

"We were just lucky we were here otherwise it would've been disaster."

With more rain due at 3pm on Tuesday they are planning to keep the furniture elevated.

"I think the road needs to be closed off because it's all about the traffic. If the road was closed off it would've been fine."

Steve Holyer, owner of Adore Collection on Emerson Street, spent almost all night trying to keep water out of his store.

He echoed Wallace's concerns about vehicles driving past.

He spent most of the night pushing water out of the shop which was coming in the front and back doors and on the floor from a neighbouring shop which had water coming in through the ceiling.

On a "gut feeling" they began lifting stock up onto tables at 3.30pm and are yet to assess how much damaged stock there will be.

He said at about 8.30pm workers from the Urban Deli waded up the street with hot coffee and food which "was pretty cool", and their insurance agent also rang to check at 10pm and was first in this morning.

Garth Cooper of AJR Fashion on Emerson S, said he had resorted to standing in the middle of the road with a broom to try and stop cars coming down the street.