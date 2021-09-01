Judith Collins accuses TVNZ Breakfast host Indira Stewart of having 'a political agenda'

Judith Collins fires back at Breakfast presenter Indira Stewart's questioning over vaccines and MP's being Covid-19 tested before returning to parliament. Video / TVNZ

National Party leader Judith Collins has hit out at the host of TVNZ's Breakfast show, Indira Stewart, claiming she had "a political agenda" and was under-prepared after a heated exchange between the two over Collins' decision to travel to Wellington for Parliament.

Earlier today, the pair had a fiery exchange while Collins was interviewed by the Breakfast host.

In the interview, Stewart had repeatedly asked Collins why National did not agree to a proposal for a virtual Parliament and instead insisted on travelling to Wellington.

Collins mounted her defence, saying the virtual Parliament had not been tested, and there was no reason why Parliament should not meet - as well as asking why it had been alright for the PM and other ministers to travel down on the day the first Delta case was detected.

Stewart had argued that many other groups were being required to meet over Zoom, and even essential workers who could work at home were doing so.

A TVNZ spokesperson said Stewart asked "valid and newsworthy questions".

"Parliament resumed yesterday with significantly reduced numbers and it's appropriate to discuss whether this was the right call."

Asked how she thought the interview had gone later, Collins said she thought Stewart was "under prepared, and didn't seem to know the details."

"But I also think there's nothing like a good workout in the morning, it's a bit like going to the gym."

"I think it's quite shocking when I've just had a good interview with someone who knows their facts to unfortunately then have someone who seems to have a political agenda, not their facts. But that's okay, everybody will make their own judgement."

The TVNZ spokespersons said Collins was "made aware we wanted to discuss this topic in advance".

"While our presenters can't control the reactions of our guests, we think robust discussion is a good thing," the spokesperson said.

Her interview prior to the Breakfast interview was with the rival AM Show.

She said she had since received emails from people saying they would complain about the interview to TVNZ.

Asked what facts Stewart did not seem to have, Collins said she did not seem to understand the exemptions in the Public Health Order "and didn't seem to think democracy required more than one party in Parliament, this is not a one party state, and nor should it be treated like that."

In the interview with Stewart, Collins also claimed she was sick of journalists asking the Prime Minister questions such as "how are you feeling" rather than about vaccines.

The Prime Minister has not yet been asked how she is feeling - but has been asked daily about the vaccines rollout.

At Collins' standup after that interview, Newshub's Tova O'Brien began by asking Collins how she was.

In the Breakfast interview, Stewart and Collins spoke over each other for several minutes - Stewart trying to ask further questions on a range of subjects including the vaccine roll-out and the Pacific community and Collins trying to answer.

And they butted heads further when Stewart asked Collins what she had done to help the Pacific community in terms of the vaccine roll-out.

"You know fully well I am deeply involved in the Pacific community... my husband's Pasifika, I talk to him every day, and also I have contacts in the Pacific community," she said.

The over-talking and raised voices continued in the 11-minute interview before Stewart cut the Opposition leader off.

"I enjoyed that, thank you Indira," Collins said.

However seconds later the frustrated MP was taking to Twitter to post about her annoyance with the interview.