“Do I feel relieved for him being found guilty? No. I feel grateful that he can’t harm others for an enforced period of time.
“Mike - I will never forgive you.”
The woman said she still had no answers as to why Topp hurt her baby. She will forever be haunted by the fact he was inflicting such awful injuries on the infant and keeping it from her.
“He watched me take her to multiple doctors visits. He never told me, what he had just done to [my baby].
“Each night at home while I stayed up with her concerned; Mike slept, went to the gym, fulfilled his own needs with no cares for us.
“I sat in shock crying at the hospital wondering how our daughter choked trying to process why she was in surgery with a brain bleed. Meanwhile, Mike was secretly googling how to hide your searches and location from police.
“Thank God, the nurses said no and placed her on me.”
“The pain I felt in losing a child who I grew in me for nine months can only be described as my entire world being blown up. The pain was exacerbated by not understanding how or when she was harmed.”
After the baby died the woman ended her relationship with Topp - but he refused to accept that.
She said he began “stalking” her, sending her messages about taking his own life.
“I was both hurt and angry,” the woman said.
“I had to ask police for a home alarm and asked Mike not to contact me because I couldn’t breathe or feel safe anymore... Mike was soon arrested and charged and... I learned he tried to blame me or my mother for [the baby’s] death and her injuries.
“I now feel enormous pain and resentment towards those who I feel could have provided me with this information.
“My resentment is based on the fact that I feel let down by them as I know I would never have engaged or save a relationship, let alone had a child to somebody if I had known the truth of this history.”
The woman said the “trial by social media” as Topp was on trial in the High Court was “incredibly hard”.
“People with strong opinions said that... I as the mother should be punished or killed for allowing harm to happen to my child,” she recalled.
“What wasn’t reported was the number of medical appointments that I took [the baby] to when I had concerns - and I was told every time it’s colic, it’s reflux - including the night before the fatal injuries.
“Multiple medical professionals told me I was an over-worried first-time mum.
“But as the medical expert said [at trial] it’s more common than not for children of [the baby’s] age with these injuries to have no marks.”
The woman said the death of her child had “permanently changed” her.
“I will never be the woman I once was,” she said.
“How will I heal myself mentally and learn to balance my pain, anger at Mike for how he was able to hide his true self and his actions for so long? To forgive myself, for investing all the love... and supporting him through his complicated, demanding narcissistic needs?
“How didn’t I see all of those things for what they were until it was too late?
“This is a life sentence that I’ve been handed. Mike’s choices have denied my daughter the right to a life that she deserved.”
You were a devoted mum - Judge’s words to grieving woman
Justice Hinton began sentencing acknowledging the “harrowing experience” the baby’s family and friends had been through.
“The impact of her death has been profound,” she said.
“There are too many deaths like this one.”
Before she sentenced Topp she spoke directly to the baby’s mother.
“From all the evidence I heard and read during the trial... the messages between you and Mr Topp and the evidence of the medical people you took [the baby] to when she was crying and unsettling - you were an excellent and devoted mother,” she said.
“You could not have not foreseen what Mr Topp was doing to [the baby]... Even the doctors you took [her]) to were totally unsuspecting... the doctors did not pick up that [the baby] had bone fractures and brain haemorrhages already. They thought she was suffering from... normal baby concerns.
“It’s missing from that apology and it’s sobering to hear,” Elsmore said.
She said Topp had claimed he was “prepared to face up to what he has done and be honest” - however he had a “limited insight into his offending”.
Topp’s lawyer said Topp was suffering “ordinary stressors” associated with having a new baby.
“And Mr Topp had his many struggles - anxiety... It’s abundantly clear that his excessive gym attendance contributed to him burning out... the result is Mr Topp became tired, stressed and short-tempered and although he loved [the baby], and there was no suggestion at the trial that he meant to kill her, he became frustrated - and that frustration led to him losing control.
“It’s a matter for your own whether you see Mr Topp as genuinely remorseful. But... it is important to remember that Mr Top has killed his own baby, his own flesh and blood and he will have to live with that for the rest of his life.”
The defence submitted a minimum term of 15 years would adequately hold Topp to account, deter him and denounce what he did and reflect the sanctity of (the baby’s) life and the harm he caused.”
