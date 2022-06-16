Groomsman Paul Wilson, left, with newly married couple David Bain, right, and Liz Davies, centre, after their wedding ceremony in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

A joint inquest for a murdered life coach – and the father of the killer's first victim – will be held later this year, the coroner's office have confirmed today.

Paul Russell Wilson, a convicted killer and rapist who was a groomsman at David Bain's wedding, lay in wait for eight hours overnight, before 27-year-old Nicole Marie Tuxford arrived back in her Merivale home – in April, 2018.

Wilson was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 28 years.

The shocking news that Wilson committed a second murder – 24 years after he murdered former girlfriend Kimberly Schroder in Hokitika – was too much for Schroder's father.

Nicole Tuxford was killed in her Merivale home in 2018. Photo / File

Gary James Schroder, 67, died in a suspected suicide just hours after Wilson made his first court appearance.

Now, a joint inquest for Tuxford and Schroeder will be held in Christchurch before Coroner Marcus Elliott later this year.

It has been scheduled to be heard from November 14 to 25.

