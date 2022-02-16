Voyager 2021 media awards
John Tamihere: Pākehā protesters now know how Māori feel

A scene from the anti-vaccine mandate protests at Parliament in Wellington this week. Photo / George Heard

By John Tamihere

OPINION

The right to peaceful protest is extraordinarily important in keeping all governments accountable.

The protesters at Parliament demonstrate a most unusual coming together. You have Brian Tamaki's Destiny Church followers; protesters against water reorganisation;

