When asked why he felt the need to chase Wilkinson down the street and ultimately murder him, Skinner said on reflection he thought it was a misguided idea of being “macho” and the idea of backing up his friend Clegg.
“It was blind loyalty,” Skinner said.
“It’s always been a big problem, that man thing; it’s a way of thinking.
“I thought that I’m owed and didn’t have to follow the rules, that I had to go and defend a friend who was not even a friend.”
During his time in prison, Skinner has completed group sessions with a psychologist but has also paid out of his pocket for numerous one-on-one sessions.
As part of the insight he’s gained from those sessions, Skinner says he’s learned the practice of “mindfulness” which, he told the board, helped him slow down and make careful decisions, rather than acting on instinct like he did in 2008.
“I felt like the courses were good but I could only benefit from more,” Skinner said.
“I wanted to better myself, I wanted to be a better person.”
His lawyer Marie Dyhrberg told the board Skinner had “ticked all the boxes” while in prison and there was nothing left for him to do.
However, the board disagreed and questioned why Skinner had not completed any release-to-work programmes, which allowed inmates to be employed outside the wire during the day before returning to prison at night.
Skinner said he’d been employed extensively while behind bars but was keen to be released to work if it was the last hurdle to him being paroled.
In declining his release, the board said it wanted to see Skinner tested for short periods outside the prison before seeing him again in August next year.
