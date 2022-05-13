Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

John Roughan: Traffic congestion proposal should focus on road use

5 minutes to read
Auckland CBD commuters and business owners react to the potential congestion charge in the Emissions Reduction Plan that will be delivered on Monday. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland CBD commuters and business owners react to the potential congestion charge in the Emissions Reduction Plan that will be delivered on Monday. Video / NZ Herald

John Roughan
By
John Roughan

Opinion Writer

OPINION

How often have we heard a congestion charge proposed for Auckland's traffic? It makes perfect sense but every time, after a mayor, council or authorities in Wellington have put forward the idea for discussion,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.