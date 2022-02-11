Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

John Roughan: There may be something dirty about the Three Waters plan

5 minutes to read
We may be used to turning on the tap for fresh water. However, we need to be wary of mishaps. Photo / 123rf

We may be used to turning on the tap for fresh water. However, we need to be wary of mishaps. Photo / 123rf

John Roughan
By
John Roughan

Opinion Writer

Before this year is much older an unresolved argument from last year is going to bubble up again. It's called "Three Waters", a rather lovely name that connects the clean water we receive in a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.