John Roughan: Time for considered decisions

President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport. Photo / AP

John Roughan
Former editorial writer and columnist, NZ Herald

OPINION:

Phew. We got to election day without another community outbreak. No wonder so many people voted early, though I haven't. There's something I love about voting on the day.

It's the quietness, I think.

