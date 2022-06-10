Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

John Roughan: Three Waters advocates plough on despite groundswell of opposition

5 minutes to read
Numerous banners opposing Three Waters, like this one in Central Hawke's Bay, can be found on farms up and down the country. Photo / Neil Reid

Numerous banners opposing Three Waters, like this one in Central Hawke's Bay, can be found on farms up and down the country. Photo / Neil Reid

John Roughan
By
John Roughan

Opinion Writer

OPINION:

On a road trip through much of the country recently, I noticed signs in fields in a number of far-flung localities saying, "Stop Three Waters". There is quite a groundswell out there.

But the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.