Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

John Roughan: This is how Government grows

5 minutes to read
A public protest march in Whangamata against the Three Waters Reform.

A public protest march in Whangamata against the Three Waters Reform.

John Roughan
By
John Roughan

Opinion Writer

OPINION:

We are being softened up, I suspect, for another attempt to persuade us we need the "Three Waters" reform. On television last Sunday night, a 1News "exclusive" reported, "over a million Kiwis don't have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.