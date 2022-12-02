Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

John Roughan: I vote for Dominic Abelen as New Zealander of the Year

John Roughan
By
4 mins to read
Off-duty New Zealand soldier Dominic Abelen was killed in Ukraine fighting with foreign troops and has been remembered as a tough professional "warrior" who "died doing what he loved". Video / NZ Herald

Off-duty New Zealand soldier Dominic Abelen was killed in Ukraine fighting with foreign troops and has been remembered as a tough professional "warrior" who "died doing what he loved". Video / NZ Herald

OPINION:

Some years it can be hard to name a New Zealander of the Year. Not this year. As 2022 draws to a close there is one outstanding candidate in my mind. He is the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand