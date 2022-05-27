Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

John Roughan: Democracy is a freedom worth fighting for

5 minutes to read
Helsinki Central Railway Station, a taste of freedom after the officialdom experienced in Russia. Photo / 123rf

Helsinki Central Railway Station, a taste of freedom after the officialdom experienced in Russia. Photo / 123rf

John Roughan
By
John Roughan

Opinion Writer

OPINION:

One of the memorable experiences of my big OE many years ago was leaving Russia and arriving in Finland. There was nothing to announce the train had crossed the border – no checkpoint, as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.