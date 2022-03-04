Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

John Roughan: After the remarkable three-week stand, Andrew Coster's shut-down of the protest was heroic

5 minutes to read
Jacinda Ardern inspects damage at Parliament as the work to restore it begins. Video / Mike Scott

Jacinda Ardern inspects damage at Parliament as the work to restore it begins. Video / Mike Scott

John Roughan
By
John Roughan

Opinion Writer

OPINION

The events outside Parliament over the past four weeks have made me immensely proud of New Zealand. Proud that we are not all of one mind, proud that dissent was tolerated for so long,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.