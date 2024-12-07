Advertisement
Job losses cast shadow over season celebrations – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Job loss is a heavier burden to bear during a season already weighted with emotional expectations. Photo / 123RF

Editorial

EDITORIAL With mounting job losses across the country, this Christmas will be challenging for many New Zealand families – not just those already struggling.

The statistics tell a grim story: thousands of roles cut within the public sector as part of a government-mandated downsize; in Auckland alone, 10,000 the year to September; the construction sector suffered a 5% decline in jobs; the media industry has been hit hard, with Newshub closing operation in July, and job losses at TVNZ, Whakaata Māori and NZME before Christmas. The latter confirmed this week that it is closing 14 of its community newspapers.

