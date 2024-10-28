The construction sector filled 10,360 fewer jobs in September than it did a year earlier. Photo / Getty Images

Auckland lost more than 10,000 jobs in a year, according to new Stats NZ business and employment data.

Nationwide, the biggest jump in jobs across the year to September 30 was in health care and social assistance, up by 3.9% or about 10,600 jobs.

But the construction sector suffered, down 5.0% or 10,360 jobs compared to September last year.

Filled jobs in manufacturing this September were down 2.4% compared to a year earlier, with 5741 fewer jobs in the sector.

In Auckland, the decline in all filled jobs was bigger in absolute and relative terms than in Wellington.