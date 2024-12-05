Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider

Media Insider: Trouble at Whakaata Māori - 27 roles confirmed gone in restructuring at TV network; HR boss quits

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read
Whakaata Māori chief executive Shane Taurima. Composite photo graphic / Ollie Rusden

Whakaata Māori chief executive Shane Taurima. Composite photo graphic / Ollie Rusden

Whakaata Māori has announced the loss of 27 roles amid deep concerns about a restructuring process and how the Maori television network will fare into the future.

The outcome of major restructuring at Whakaata Māori (Māori Television) - with the loss of 27 roles - has finally been announced, amid

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider