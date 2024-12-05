Whakaata Māori Kaihautū / Chief Executive Shane Taurima speaking to kaihoe / staff yeserday. Photo / David Schaaf

The company would not comment on the departure last week of the head of HR. “With respect to personnel matters, we do not comment on individual circumstances to ensure privacy and confidentiality,” said a spokeswoman.

A source said: “Have you ever seen the head of HR quit midway through a restructure? What does that tell you?”

Whakaata Māori has declined a request for Media Insider to speak with Taurima, who is understood to be on leave in the Pacific Islands.

In response to specific questions about what unfolded at the meeting of senior managers, the company said the questions were offensive and defamatory. “There is no factual basis for them, nor any public interest involved,” said a spokeswoman.

As well as the loss of 27 roles announced on Thursday evening, the daily news show Te Ao Māori News will broadcast its final 6.30pm bulletin on linear television on Friday, December 13. Te Ao Maori News will exist as a digital brand next year.

Whaakata Māori is publicly funded by the taxpayer, through the government’s Vote Māori budget and funding agency Te Māngai Pāho, but it is caught in the confluence of two major challenges.

Its government funding is being cut by $10 million over the next two years, and the organisation says it must move rapidly to realign itself for a digital future, to reflect audience demand.

According to its most recent annual report, the company has 170 staff. It had previously told Media Insider that the proposed restructuring would see the reduction of about 25.5 roles. The final number, announced on Thursday, is 27.

Te Ao Maori News host Peata Melbourne. The last show will broadcast on Friday, December 13.

The company told Media Insider last week that the restructuring - the latest phase of which was originally outlined to staff in late September - had been delayed.

“We are not commenting while the realignment process is ongoing,” said a spokeswoman.

“However, we can confirm that the process, initially planned to conclude by the end of November, has been extended by two weeks.

“This adjustment allows us to carefully consider feedback and work through the redeployment process. We now expect the process to be finalised by 13 December.”

But in a lengthy press release on Thursday night, Whakaata Māori announced the process had been completed and included:

A net loss of 27 roles. “Roles have been redefined to align with, and deliver more effectively on our strategy, ensuring Whakaata Māori continues to deliver its cultural and educational mission,” said Taurima;

Transition of its te reo channel to online from March 2025;

Increased digital news focus: “Whakaata Māori will fully embrace a digital-first approach to news delivery, focusing on innovative, agile platforms to better serve contemporary audiences,” said Taurima. “As part of this transition, the television news programme will conclude on 13 December 2024, enabling the organisation to deliver impactful and accessible news content tailored to evolving audience preferences.”

It has been more than two months since proposals were first presented to staff, on September 26.

That meeting followed several earlier months of uncertainty, after an initial ‘phase one’ restructuring, which included the senior leadership team being reduced from seven members to four.

According to its 2024-27 statement of intent document, Whakaata Māori’s government funding will fall from $48.56 million in 2024/25 to $38.26m by 2026/27, resulting in a net deficit that year of $7.63m.

“Whakaata Māori must operate prudently,” says the document.

“Time-limited funding ending over the next two years results in a $10.3 million funding reduction by 2026/27. Although the projected financials indicate a trading deficit position in 2025/26 and 2026/27, Whakaata Māori remains solvent for the next three years. Whakaata Māori is actively reducing costs through a number of cost-saving measures to ensure long-term sustainability.”

The level of information and allegations being leaked to Media Insider from inside and close to the company indicates a clearly unhappy ship.

One source described the restructuring as a “shambles” and an “abomination of a process”.

Among the proposals were a reduction of multimedia journalists from seven roles to four. It is understood one staff member has received conflicting messages on whether they have a role, or not.

In a general comment, the company said: “Whakaata Māori remains steadfast in upholding the mana, reputation, and integrity of the organisation and its people throughout this important transition. Our values of kia tika, kia pono, kia aroha, and kia Māori guide every aspect of this process; and we reserve all our rights in this respect.”

In a his press release on Thursday night, Taurima said: “We extend our deepest gratitude to all kaihoe (staff) who have contributed to this journey. To those who are leaving, your mahi has been invaluable in shaping Whakaata Māori and its kaupapa. To those staying, your dedication will carry us forward as we navigate this new chapter together.”

What Taurima told MPs

Shane Taurima told a parliamentary select committee in September that proposed cuts would be “significant”.

As the Herald’s Julia Gabel reported, Taurima told the committee that Whakaata Māori’s funding would drop by $10.3 million over the next two years, by around $6.3m at the end of this financial year, and by another $4m the following year.

“As our last resort, we’re now having to look at the wider organisation, and so we’re carrying out that review as we speak. We expect to be able to go back to our staff and to the organisation by the end of this month with a proposal.

“The impact that the funding loss will have on content, it will be significant. We’re still working through the exact reduction that will be made, but there will be a significant reduction in the investment in content.”

Whakaata Māori’s Te Ao Māori News reported that the mood at September 26 staff meeting, where the proposed cuts were outlined, was “sombre”.

‘Incredibly concerned’

E tū union negotiation specialist Michael Wood. Photo / Alyse Wright

E tū union negotiation specialist Michael Wood said the union was “incredibly concerned” about what was unfolding at Whakaata Maori.

“We face the prospect of very, very deep cuts to their capacity, and it’s almost entirely driven by government’s funding cuts. It’s one of those situations where as a union, our interface is with the employer but frankly, the reason that the employer is making many of these decisions is because they face a 25% cut in nominal funding from the government.

“The decision has been driven by the Crown who we believe is really stepping back from fundamental obligations in this area right now.”

It had been difficult issue for the union to progress “without the Crown seriously coming to the table and engaging”.

“Imagine if TVNZ said there wasn’t going to be a 6pm news bulletin. That’s the equivalent that we are potentially facing here.

“Even though there will be a digital news service, there will be fewer journalists and fewer people supporting the work of journalists to produce online news and analysis.”

Taurima’s private party in studio

Whakaata Maori chief executive Shane Taurima. Composite photo graphic / Ollie Rusden

As reported by Media Insider in September, Whakaata Māori’s studio facility was used by chief executive Shane Taurima for a private party in August.

Whakaata Māori earlier said it was all above board.

“On Sunday, August 25, Shane Taurima hired part of the Hawaikirangi facility for a private whānau gathering,” a spokeswoman told Media Insider earlier.

“No Whakaata Māori funds were used for the event. All costs, including hireage, catering, and related expenses, were covered privately. The facility is available for public hire at standard commercial rates, which were applied in this case.”

At 11.58am on September 12, Media Insider requested - under the Official Information Act - all internal documentation in relation to the event, including the invoice/s for the event, the dates they were charged, the dates they were paid, and how they were paid.

Among the documents released to Media Insider was an unsigned agreement between director of technology, operations and strategy Andrew McNaughton and Taurima, dated August 7, for the booking at a total cost of $1679.

In an email at 1.28pm on September 12 - less than two hours after the Official Information Act request - McNaughton asked for an invoice for the studio booking to be raised with Taurima - it was among a list of unrelated requests titled ”catching up on my inbox”.

“Aroamai, I am trying to clean things up before I head away on leave on Saturday for a week. Things have been crazy and I am a bit behind due to the King’s tangi, powhiri and manu korero happening”.

Regarding the studio booking invoice, he wrote: “Just wrapping this, there were no additional cleaning charges for this event other than the regular monthly charge. Can you now please raise an invoice to Shane T (CEO) for his event held in Hawaikirangi on the 25th of August? This will be $1460 ex GST for partial venue hire, tables, chairs, table settings, cleaning and other associated AV equipment”.

When asked about the timing of the invoice being raised with Mr Taurima, a spokeswoman told Media Insider: “We repeat, all costs for Mr Taurima’s private whānau event, attended by 20 adults and 25 children, were covered privately, with no use of public funds at any point.

“The hire agreement, dated 7 August 2024 and included in the information provided to you on 10 October 2024, clearly specifies these costs as private expenses.

“As this agreement was in place four weeks prior to your first inquiry, the timing of the invoice, paid in full, is of no consequence. To suggest otherwise is misleading and does not represent the agreement entered into for the event, and the use of the facility. It would also be defamatory on which we reserve all rights.”





