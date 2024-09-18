Whakaata Māori cuts: Execs say impact will be ‘significant’; staff to get proposal this month

Taurima told the committee Whakaata Māori’s funding would reduce by around $6.3m at the end of this financial year, and by another $4m the following year.

“As our last resort, we’re now having to look at the wider organisation, and so we’re carrying out that review as we speak. We expect to be able to go back to our staff and to the organisation by the end of this month with a proposal.

“The impact that the funding loss will have on content, it will be significant. We’re still working through the exact reduction that will be made, but there will be a significant reduction in the investment in content.”

Speaking to reporters after facing the select committee, Taurima said staff were facing “a lot of uncertainty”.

“This is a last resort. We’ve looked at everything else possible that we can to achieve these cost savings. But, unfortunately, we’re now having to look at the wider organisation and structure and roles to understand how we can continue to deliver great Māori content within the funding parameters that have been set for us.

“We’re talking about significant change.”

Te Pāti Māori MP for Te Tai Tonga Tākuta Ferris described the funding reduction as “cutting Whakaata Māori at their knees” and said, for too long, Māori media has been inequitably funded.

“The last government set aside a temporary fix; we are demanding that this government make an enduring commitment,” Ferris said.

