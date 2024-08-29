Whakaata Māori plans to cut senior leadership team

The station’s exclusively reo Māori channel, Te Reo, will shift to an online-only platform from March next year. The shift, originally planned as part of the long-term strategy, was being expedited to achieve necessary cost savings.

Whakaata Māori was also making adjustments to its content investment; content production will now focus on fewer, high-impact, projects.

Whakaata Māori kaihautū (chief executive) Shane Taurima said the changes were necessary to ensure Whakaata Māori continued to promote te reo Māori and tikanga Māori.

“These decisions were not made lightly, and we understand the significant impact they will have on our people and our community.

“We are committed to leading this organisation through these challenges with transparency, compassion, and a focus on our shared future. Our goal is to emerge from this period of transformation stronger, more agile, and better equipped to serve our audience in a rapidly changing media environment.”

Whakaata Māori studios in East Auckland.

Greens say Government shirking responsibility

The Green Party HAS responded to news of cuts at the broadcaster - saying the Government is shirking its responsibility to Whakaata Māori.

The party’s spokesperson for Māori Development, Hūhana Lyndon, said the Government had allowed Whakaata Māori to effectively collapse to a shell of its former self.

“When the Government is spending $2.9 billion on tax cuts for landlords, it can surely afford to adequately fund a broadcaster which plays such a critical national role,” she said.

“We only need to look at the resurgent use of te reo across the country over recent years, as well as greater understanding of te ao Māori among younger generations, to see that Whakaata Māori has been a success, especially as it continues to attract a broader audience, helping foster unity.”

That success was achieved despite the fact the broadcaster hadn’t received a substantive funding increase since 2008, she said.