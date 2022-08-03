Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Jo Raphael: Pay healthcare workers properly and make the job more attractive

3 minutes to read
More needs to be done to attract health care workers to New Zealand, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / Getty Images

More needs to be done to attract health care workers to New Zealand, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / Getty Images

Jo Raphael
By
Jo Raphael

OPINION

Taking care of people during the most vulnerable times of their lives requires a specific type of person.

It's not a job for everyone.

It requires someone with a personality that will put clients

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.