Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga paraplegic left without care due to 'severe' support worker shortage

6 minutes to read
Kathryn Harland has been left without a support worker "multiple" times. Photo / Mead Norton

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

A healthcare provider has apologised after a 71-year-old paraplegic was left alone "in a wet bed with blood in it" because her support worker did not show up.

Tauranga woman Kathryn Harland is paralysed from

