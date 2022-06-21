Support continues for first responders in wake of horror crash, why you could be subject to facial recognition at your local supermarket and it's a chilly start to the week as temperatures plummet in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Bay of Plenty doctors say a winter gastroenteritis bug is going around and they are advising people to have good hand hygiene to stop it from spreading.

One Tauranga father of young children who caught it said his symptoms included "violent vomiting".

One school had an outbreak about two weeks ago and its students were now getting "coughs, colds and snotty noses".

A Tauranga GP says gastroenteritis is "quite catchy," while Toi Te Ora Public Health says it is "very infectious" and spreads more easily in the colder months, as people spend more time close together inside.

Gastroenteritis is a general term for diarrhoea and vomiting triggered by an infection and inflammation of the digestive system (gut), the Toi Te Ora Public Health website says.

It is caused by viruses, bacteria and parasites and can be easily spread from person to person by touch or surfaces, especially if hygiene is poor.

The Tauranga father, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said his symptoms were "violent vomiting" for about six to eight hours, accompanied by chills and body aches.

The man's family all got the bug, starting first with their youngest, aged one, who had it last week.

"I was next to get it on Saturday morning and by the evening the other [my other daughter (5) and partner] had it," he said.

"It felt like having the flu but replace the cough and runny nose with vomiting - the kids had diarrhoea as well."

The family tried to segregate each other and sleep in separate parts of their house, to no avail.

"We were just looking after each other all night. [There was] no sleep all weekend.

"For me, the vomiting was probably 6am till about 3pm. Then I just felt super-drained and low-energy for the next 24 hours, so it probably was about 36 hours all up."

A second Tauranga father, who also would not be named, said he, his wife and two children, aged 6 and 8, all got gastro last week for a 72-hour period.

"We were very surprised just how debilitating it was for a gastro bug - as an adult, it wiped you out."

It started with his six-year-old getting a sore stomach followed by "constant and violent vomiting" for 12 hours.

Within the next 48 hours, the rest of the family got it to "similar degrees".

"In all cases, the vomiting lasted between six and 12 hours and there was nothing that really stopped it."

The family tried the "BRAT" diet - Bananas, Rice, Applesauce, Toast - to try and ease back into some normality.

Pāpāmoa Primary School principal Matt Simeon said gastro had passed through the school about two weeks ago and students were now getting "coughs, colds and snotty noses".

On Monday, the school had 111 out of 600 students off sick, he said.

Simeon said it was mainly students getting sick while staff members had been off work to look after their children.

Fifth Avenue Medical Centre GP Dr Luke Bradford said the illness was "quite short and sharp" and was normally gone within 36 hours. He said it was a "sudden onset" of nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

"We just get little outbreaks of them sometimes. Unfortunately, it's come at the same time as we've got flu ... and some Covid still around."

Bradford said people could pick up gastroenteritis from traces of the virus left on surfaces.

"If it comes into the house, just [practise] really good hand hygiene - soap and water. But if you're worried about your child, then get them seen [by a doctor]."

He said the "key" was good hygiene to try and stop it from spreading. If someone had gastro, they should be washing their hands after any vomit or diarrhoea and not touching other people's food. Parents of children with it should do the same.

It was important to stay hydrated with Powerade, iceblocks and Pedialyte if necessary, he said.

Bradford said he was seeing the illness more among children than adults.

"I think that's because children look so wretched with it. So I think people come and get seen for the children whereas grown-ups are able to go, 'oh, this sucks' and maybe it will pass."

Toi Te Ora Public Health medical officer of health Dr Jim Miller said viral gastroenteritis was "very infectious" and it was not uncommon to see higher rates during the winter months.

"The nature of social interaction during winter sees people spending more time in closer proximity indoors, which contributes to gastroenteritis spreading more easily in the colder months."

To help prevent the spread, wash your hands with soap and water regularly, especially after using the toilet and before preparing or eating food, Miller said.

"If you are unwell, make sure you drink plenty of fluids, and stay at home until at least 48 hours after the last symptoms of diarrhoea or vomiting.

"It is important to seek medical advice if symptoms are severe or persist, especially in the very young or elderly."

What are the symptoms of gastroenteritis?

The infection irritates your stomach and gut, making the muscles tighten and causing vomiting or diarrhoea. You can get sick from an hour to five days after getting infected, depending on the type of bug.

Symptoms include:

diarrhoea stomach cramps feeling sick and weak lethargy loss of appetite feeling shivery headache fever

These symptoms usually only last a few days, but may last up to few months depending on the cause.

If your faeces (poo) contain blood or pus, contact your doctor. You should also see your doctor immediately if you:

become very weak feel drowsy have sunken eyes go very pale stop passing urine get very dry skin or tongue

How can I care for myself with gastroenteritis?

get plenty of rest drink small amount of fluids often avoid tea, coffee, alcohol and dairy products avoid fatty, oily or sugary food and drinks take oral rehydration salts if needed (these are available at local pharmacies without prescription).

Source: Health Navigator New Zealand