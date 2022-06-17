Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Men's Health Week: Koro whose heart failed seven times calls for free echo cardiograms

7 minutes to read
Gary Cassidy's heart failed seven times, he shares his story for Men's Health Week. Photo / Andrew Warner

Maryana Garcia
By
Maryana Garcia

Multimedia journalist


In June 2020, Gary Cassidy drove himself to his local emergency department. As he called for help he lost consciousness because of heart failure. Cassidy had an undiagnosed genetic condition that would stop his heart

