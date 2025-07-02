“I was finding I was either underqualified or overqualified for roles I applied for,” she said.

Fruition “took a punt on me” with an assistant consultant role.

“It was straight in at the deep end, and I loved it. The work involved so many things – feasibility planning for horticulture development, orchard profitability analysis, soil assessment, irrigation scheduling and a whole range of other things.”

Scherer was promoted to horticultural consultant and worked with Fruition for six years. Last year she moved to Apata, a post-harvest service provider for kiwifruit and avocado growers.

She collects data about orchard activities to help growers, and liked seeing improvements happen quickly.

Scherer said the sector offers tremendous opportunity for personal and professional growth, with on-the job and external training opportunities.

Scherer enjoyed her first time entering the competition, despite challenging weather.

“I had been considering entering it every year for the past five years but then thought ‘I could never do that’. This year was the last year I could enter, and I am so glad I did.”

“All the competition modules were really challenging. I advise on a lot of different things for my job, so was familiar with the different topics but it’s hard doing it under very tight time pressure.”

Scherer aimed to buy her own home and continue to progress her career.

Scherer said she wanted to continue progressing her career and felt fortunate to be in the Bay of Plenty.

“For anyone thinking about a career step, I’d say horticulture is not just about picking and packing. There are so many different roles in the sector and in supporting industries.”

Horticulture NZ chief executive Kate Scott.

Runner-up was Grace Lowery, a horticulture specialist at Ballance Agri-Nutrients, who works with Bay of Plenty growers to provide technical knowledge and nutrient management advice.

Third place went to Waikato kiwifruit orchard manager Levi Belcher.

Horticulture NZ chief executive Kate Scott said the regional Young Grower contestants demonstrated the skills and passion of people in the industry, and range of opportunities available.