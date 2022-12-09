Jetstar has apologised for the disruption. Photo / Supplied

Passengers on a Jetstar flight to Auckland were forced to camp out at Wellington airport last night after a delayed flight trapped them in the capital.

One passenger told the Herald he spent a whopping 17 hours in Wellington airport after flight JQ7260 experienced an issue with an aircraft loader.

The flight was due to depart at 8.30pm but passengers did not board until midnight.

“We boarded and then we’re sitting there and the pilot gets on at 12.31am and says ‘ladies and gentlemen, sorry but we’ve missed the curfew, we have to deplane’.”

The disgruntled passengers got off the flight and started to queue to find out what was happening.

“There was 200 people queueing and the airport was deserted – there’s no one there at that time of night, and Jetstar only had three staff on so they’re talking to people one at a time – it was going to take hours.”

Jetstar was not able to immediately confirm how many people were impacted by the disruption.

While Jetstar attempted to find accommodation for its stranded passengers, the Guns ‘n Roses concert the same night meant most hotels were completely booked.

“There was nowhere to sleep, everything was closed, can’t get anything to eat or drink ... there was nothing available – so everyone was just sleeping on the floor, elderly people, pregnant people,” the man said.

After a long night spent curled on the floor of the airport, the man said passengers were put on a new flight which left at 8.30am.

A spokesperson for Jetstar told the Herald the airline apologised for the disruption.

“Our team worked hard to find accommodation for all customers who required it but unfortunately, due to limited availability, a small number remained in the airport overnight. These passengers were provided food and beverage vouchers and will also be offered additional compensation.”