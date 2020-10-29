Jellicoe Park homicide: Two men charged with murdering Nigel Fuatimu in South Auckland

Two people are facing murder charges after the death of Nigel Fuatimu in a South Auckland park earlier this month.

Police say two men, aged 23 and 24, were now facing murder charges and were due to appear today in the Manukau District Court.

The 21-year-old victim died after he was attacked at Jellicoe Park on October 3.

Earlier this month the Operation Preston investigation team arrested and charged four men with assault in relation to his death.

Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said police had today upgraded the charges.

Two other men, both aged 26, now faced charges of aggravated robbery in relation to this incident and would also be appearing in the Manukau District Court.

Adkin said police had been working hard on the case to hold the alleged offenders responsible for Fuatimu's murder to account.

"We hope today's update provides some form of closure for Nigel's family, who are still reeling from his tragic death," he said.

Fuatimu and three friends were socialising and playing music in Jellicoe Park at 11pm on October 3 before the attack and despite efforts to save him, he later died at the scene, police said previously.

Two men had started an attack against a group socialising at the park.

They fled afterwards. There had been no information to suggest they were known to the victims.