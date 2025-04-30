Momoa has been frequently spotted throughout Queenstown, including spending time at The Bunker and riding his motorcycle.

Aquaman star Jason Momoa was spotted at Queenstown Airport recently. Photo / Supplied

The Hawaii-born actor has made frequent trips to Aotearoa over the years, often sharing his time in New Zealand with fans on social media.

In a 2024 interview with the Otago Daily Times, he said he first visited Queenstown in his early 20s, saying that it “kind of blew my mind because everything I love to do is there”.

Temuera Morrison and Jason Momoa starred as father and son in Aquaman. Photo / Instagram

An avid outdoorsman, Momoa has long spoken about his passion for mountain biking, rock climbing, snowboarding, and motorbiking.

In August 2023, he celebrated his 44th birthday with a snowy hot tub dip in Queenstown, sharing the moment with his followers on Instagram.

While touring the country with his band Öof Tatatá, Momoa made an appearance at Queenstown venue Yonder, calling the town his “favourite place on Earth”.

That same tour saw the band visit towns throughout the country, including Rotorua where Momoa was made an honorary citizen.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell made Jason Momoa an honorary citizen last year. Photo / Supplied

Earlier this year, Momoa was a guest of Ngāi Tahu at Queenstown’s Waitangi Day commemorations.

Professionally, the actor has also been spending an increasing amount of time in New Zealand.

In 2024, he filmed the upcoming action film The Wrecking Crew across the country, following the local shoot for A Minecraft Movie, which was released earlier this year.

Brad Pitt was spotted filming in Queenstown for his latest movie. Photo / George Heard

Fellow Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt was also in town last month, filming the survival thriller Heart of the Beast, directed by David Fincher.

There was speculation at the time that Pitt could have been staying at a property where Momoa was believed to have visited before.

Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders star, New Zealand acting legend Sir Sam Neill is also a resident of Central Otago, where he also has several vineyards as part of his Two Paddocks wine brand.

Momoa has not made any official announcement about relocating.

He has been acting for more than two decades, making his debut in 1999 on Baywatch: Hawaii.

He rose to prominence following his standout performance as brutal warlord Khal Drogo on HBO’s Game of Thrones, which led him to take on roles in some of Hollywood’s biggest franchises.

Despite having played Aquaman in four DC Universe films, Momoa is set to return to the franchise in 2025 as a new character, the intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo, in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.