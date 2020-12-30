January weather outlook: Dry in North Island, water use reductions urged

Dry weather conditions are forecast for most of January in Auckland. File Photo / Brett Phibbs

Weather experts say the new year is set to bring dry conditions to the North Island, in particular, and will do no favours for Auckland's ongoing water crisis.

WeatherWatch has released its January ClimateWatch report; showing that La Nina systems become more obvious on their weather maps, but that "stubborn" high pressure over the North Island will not budge much.

"For Auckland, it's looking drier than it is wetter," a spokesman said.

"While some big rainmakers look to be nearby, that persistent high pressure belt to the east may well stop (or limit) how much rain arrives in the Hunua ranges - where much of Auckland's drinking water is stored."

At least two significant rain events still needed to happen to even begin making up for the two drier-than-normal years in a row we have had, WeatherWatch said.

There would be some patches of La Nina rains coming from Australia throughout the summer, however.

Although that would "moderately impact" southern parts of New Zealand, the North Island would remain drier than it should be.

"And [it] may continue on this way into January."

'Critical' that Aucklanders reduce water-usage

With the weather outlook comes a renewed call from experts to the local officials to continue to encourage people to reduce water use, in light of the city's ongoing water crisis.

"Aucklanders should be encouraged to once again reduce water-use, with no signs of significant rain in the next two weeks - unless a random thunderstorm/ afternoon downpour happens to cross the Hunua Ranges."

WeatherWatch said officials - Auckland Council and Watercare - needed to get the message out again about reducing water use at this "critical" time.

A mainly fine day is on the cards in Auckland today, although there is a chance of a shower or two this afternoon and evening. Light winds are also expected in the City of Sails.

Anyone who was up just before dawn was treated to a stunning sight - as the sky was filled with wisps of orange and soft pinks.

A high of 24C and low of 15C is forecast.

The same temperature highs are forecast to welcome in 2021 tomorrow.

The MetService says conditions will be fine in Auckland tomorrow. But the day will become increasingly cloudy by the evening. Westerly breezes are also expected.

Severe weather warnings

The MetService says significant rain is possible for eastern areas of Otago from tomorrow and through to the weekend.

"A low is expected to become slow-moving west of southern New Zealand during Friday - bringing rain to the south of the South Island during (tomorrow) and Saturday," a statement said.

"In eastern areas of Otago, the rain combines with an onshore easterly flow and accumulations may reach or exceed warning thresholds."

Heads up holidaymakers! Check out these rain totals over the next 5 days 💧



⛈️ South Island: an upper low will stall overhead, leading to slow-moving areas of rain & t-storms from Friday in the central & south.



Those in north Otago, Dunedin and Clutha - from Balclutha northwards - should know there is a heavy rain watch in place from 9am tomorrow until the early hours of Sunday (3am).

Rain is expected to increase throughout tomorrow and is likely to become heavy at times throughout Saturday.

Locals are warned that rainfall accumulations over the next two days may reach or exceed the lower warning thresholds for those areas - 40mm accumulating in 12 hours, the MetService said this morning.

"There is the possibility that the risk for significant amounts of rain in these areas could increase.

"This watch may need to be upgraded to a warning in a later issue," the MetService said, so locals are advised to keep a close eye on the weather updates.

Another update on the severe weather situation is due to be issued tonight, about 9pm.

There are currently no road snowfall warnings in place.