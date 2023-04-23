Voyager 2022 media awards
Jan Rivers: Questions mount around the use of puberty blockers for children

By Jan Rivers
4 mins to read
Puberty blockers have become widely used for gender dysphoria only in the past decade. Photo / Matese Fields, Unsplash, File

OPINION

Having last year removed advice that puberty blockers are a safe and reversible medicine, the Ministry of Health has said it will publish an evidence brief on the medicine in May.

A number of

