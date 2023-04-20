Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Nigel Haworth: What is the purpose of the Ports of Auckland?

By Nigel Haworth
4 mins to read
Ports of Auckland Limited is a key infrastructure, underpinning our regional and national economy and helping Auckland’s businesses to prosper. Photo / Michael Craig, File

Ports of Auckland Limited is a key infrastructure, underpinning our regional and national economy and helping Auckland’s businesses to prosper. Photo / Michael Craig, File

OPINION

What is the point of Ports of Auckland? Is it there to support Kiwi exporters and importers in our largest city? Or is its job to make as much profit as possible for its

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand