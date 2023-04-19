Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

India Logan-Riley: Higher rates or asset sales? How about neither?

By India Logan-Riley
5 mins to read
Auckland Council proposes selling its 18 per cent shareholding in Auckland International Airport as a central plank in a budget proposed by Mayor Wayne Brown for the year 2023-24. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Auckland Council proposes selling its 18 per cent shareholding in Auckland International Airport as a central plank in a budget proposed by Mayor Wayne Brown for the year 2023-24. Photo / Brett Phibbs

OPINION

Auckland is at a crossroads with Auckland Council’s budget negotiations.

The question is, how can we rebuild a thriving, vibrant city beyond the Covid-19 pandemic on sound financial foundations? It’s up to Auckland councillors

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand