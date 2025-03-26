The charges represented at least 300 incidents of sexual violation and indecent acts, and his case was described by the Crown as “without comparison in New Zealand”.

The harm he caused the young victims was “incalculable”.

After he was charged, it emerged concerns had been raised and accusations of sex abuse made throughout his career. No significant action was taken, though, enabling the predator to continue offending.

Parker has been refused parole three times since he became eligible for consideration for release.

He made his fourth appearance this morning.

The board allowed the Herald to attend today’s hearing and report on the outcome.

Some parts of the discussions have been suppressed for now.

Parker told the board he had started the reintegration process and hoped to accelerate that as soon as possible.

He had been on a number of supervised releases into the community and also released from prison to work.

He continued to engage experts behind bars about his offending and how to prevent it in future.

“That’s been life-changing for me. I continue to work on myself with a team of psychologists,” he said.

He said he planned to move to the South Island when he was released.

“It would be a dream for me to be able to have a job outside doing something with plants – growing things – or animals, farming.

“However, I’m really happy working anywhere. I enjoy cleaning. I enjoy work.

“But clearly working in any capacity – paid or unpaid – where I could have access to children, would be a no-go for me.”

When asked by a board member how he would handle any “difficulties” on the outside, Parker was confident and quick to answer.

“To be able to communicate with people is really important, to be able to talk to my family,” he said.

“I think as well as being thankful for each day and living each day, just focusing on that, and reaching out for help when I need help.

“And that help is available.”

He listed his mother, aunt and a number of friends whom he wrote to often as his key support people.

The board heard Parker was working in the management building at the prison where he was housed.

He “continues to receive high praise” for his work, and there had been no misconduct recorded.

“He is always positive around the unit and works well with staff and other prisoners. There are no issues at all within the unit,” his principal Corrections officer told the board.

The board said Parker still had some work to do to satisfy them that he could be released safely.

Parker said he understood their concerns and was happy to continue to do the work needed.

He will be seen again by the board in November.

When he last appeared, he explained how his upbringing contributed to his offending.

It was the first time he had spoken about that in depth.

He said he had been raised in a Christian household and his father had “strong religious beliefs”.

“I’ve always known I’ve been attracted to the same sex. However, back in those years, that wasn’t ok ... within our church or family, it wasn’t okay,” he said.

“So, I learned to hate that part of myself and actually hate myself. I wished I could change. I developed core beliefs about being unworthy, not good enough ... a mistake.

“I never felt like I fitted in, I felt excluded. I used to try and seek approval from everyone else. I used to try to be ‘Mr Nice Guy’ all the time.”

Parker learned early on that he connected well with children and “felt that sense of love and belonging” he had always been searching for.

“Although it was fake, all distorted thinking ... that’s where I felt comfortable,” he said.

“The affection they showed to me, I turned into something sexual.”

“I kept offending for years ... that’s all I thought about.

Parker told the board he was now “absolutely committed to not hurting people” in future.

“I have heard a lot of men say they’re not going to offend again ... I’m not fixed.

“I’m not fixed, but I know now that I can manage. I know the warning signs, I know my high-risk situations. I’m absolutely determined.”

He also spoke further about the “wonderful” support from his family.

“I came out to them during my treatment programme,” he revealed.

“I came out to everybody. I don’t feel lonely anymore because I’m actually being who I’m supposed to be and that’s really special.

“I should have told them years ago, things would have been so different.”

