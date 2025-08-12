Advertisement
James Doolan: You can’t be a tourist on Google; why Auckland must reinvest in its visitor economy

By James Doolan
Tourism investment in Auckland is below pre-Covid levels, and needs a boost to revitalise its CBD streets.

Opinion by James Doolan

THE FACTS

  • Auckland’s CBD has potential but needs more tourists to avoid major projects becoming white elephants.
  • Tourism spending helps restore safety and vibrancy, but investment is below pre-Covid levels.
  • Councillors should support restoring public investment in event attraction and destination marketing.

Despite recent commentary on the confronting state of Auckland’s CBD, the city has enormous potential.

With world-class infrastructure such as the City Rail Link and New Zealand International Convention Centre, stunning waterfront views and a vibrant cultural scene, Auckland has almost all the ingredients for success. But as

