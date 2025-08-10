Te Kaha, Christchurch's multi-use arena stadium. Photo / Christchurch City Council

Christchurch will host the Super Round in 2026 with 10 Super Rugby Pacific teams descending on the city to open the new covered stadium.

The Super Round will take place in round 11 of the competition, from April 24 to 26, over the long Anzac weekend.

It’s the first time the festival round has been held in New Zealand, with the previous events held in Melbourne from 2022 to 2024.

“Hosting this event in Ōtautahi Christchurch is a fantastic way to showcase the best of our competition. We’re excited to work with the city and the Crusaders to deliver something unforgettable,” Super Rugby Pacific CEO Jack Mesley said.

One New Zealand Stadium is scheduled for “practical completion” by April 20 next year – just in time for the Super Round.