Te Kaha, Christchurch's multi-use arena stadium. Photo / Christchurch City Council
Christchurch will host the Super Round in 2026 with 10 Super Rugby Pacific teams descending on the city to open the new covered stadium.
The Super Round will take place in round 11 of the competition, from April 24 to 26, over the long Anzac weekend.
It’s the firsttime the festival round has been held in New Zealand, with the previous events held in Melbourne from 2022 to 2024.
“Hosting this event in Ōtautahi Christchurch is a fantastic way to showcase the best of our competition. We’re excited to work with the city and the Crusaders to deliver something unforgettable,” Super Rugby Pacific CEO Jack Mesley said.
One New Zealand Stadium is scheduled for “practical completion” by April 20 next year – just in time for the Super Round.
With fixture details to be confirmed in the coming weeks, the Crusaders will be the opening act of the Super Round on Friday, April 24 – a match that has been anticipated since Lancaster Park was condemned after the 2011 earthquake.
Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger says the opening of the stadium will be a significant milestone for the city.
“It’s great to share that with our friends and neighbours from across the country, Australia and the Pacific. We are really proud to be able to launch this amazing venue on behalf of Christchurch and know it will be a place where great memories are made,” Mauger said.
The Crusaders’ opponents are yet to be revealed, though two clashes are already known.
On the Saturday, the Hurricanes face the ACT Brumbies for the Captain Shout Cup, and the Blues tackle the Queensland Reds, with the players competing for the Sellars Dixon Medal.
Another double-header will conclude the round on Sunday, April 26.